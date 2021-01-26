Ironwood Financial llc Buys 22,039 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 589,201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,380,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000.

BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,125. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

