Ironwood Financial llc Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $241.94. 83,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

