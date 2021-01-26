Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.73. 161,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.33. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.