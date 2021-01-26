Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.93. 646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,059. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $314.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

