Ironwood Financial llc Has $198,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Cigna by 6.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cigna by 7.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.75. 67,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

