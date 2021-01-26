Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. 204,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

