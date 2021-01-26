Ironwood Financial llc Sells 1,699 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 268,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 6,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,606. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.