Ironwood Financial llc Sells 234 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.46. 16,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,332. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

