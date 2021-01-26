Ironwood Financial llc Takes $110,000 Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,594. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

