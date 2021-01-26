iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

