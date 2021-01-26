iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.82

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 120125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOM)

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

