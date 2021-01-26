iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.82

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 120125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.