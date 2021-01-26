iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 206.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

