iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 167,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,684 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 381,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720,887. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

