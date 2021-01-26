iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

