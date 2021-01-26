iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.66. 40,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

