iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $386.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

