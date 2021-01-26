iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of SUSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

