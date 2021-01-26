iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.23

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.23 and traded as high as $61.10. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 4,569 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

