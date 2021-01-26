iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of IBTF opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.