iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24.

