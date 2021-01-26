iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 181,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 766,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

