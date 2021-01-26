iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

