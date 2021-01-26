iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,173. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.