iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 251,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

