iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,381,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $231.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.