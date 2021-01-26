iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.86

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

