iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

