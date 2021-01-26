Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.