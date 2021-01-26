J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,926. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $186.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

