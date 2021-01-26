J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

