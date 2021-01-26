J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.50. J.Jill shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

