Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $159.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 995.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.24.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.