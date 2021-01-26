Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 486.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copart by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

