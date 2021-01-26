Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

