Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 56,363 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,363 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,555,000 after buying an additional 184,083 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

