Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

