Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 57,413 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

