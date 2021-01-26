Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 95,649 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $119,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after buying an additional 808,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.