Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

