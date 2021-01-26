Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,996,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

