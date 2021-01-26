Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $30,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 boosted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

