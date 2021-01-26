Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,364 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day moving average is $206.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

