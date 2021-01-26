Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to “Buy”

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

CZFS remained flat at $$55.50 during trading on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.