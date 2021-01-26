Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FULT. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

