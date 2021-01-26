JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 486,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

