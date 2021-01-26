Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 4,863 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZION traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 1,413,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,872. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.