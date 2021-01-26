Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0332 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $324,410.66 and approximately $958,215.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.82 or 0.00852735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.18 or 0.04448399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

