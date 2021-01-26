JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 249 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,450,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,946 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

