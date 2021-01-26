JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $29,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,926.07.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,018.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,892.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

